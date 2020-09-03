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A Revelation Of Holy Communion
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9 views • September 03, 2020
This preacher shares the revelation he received from the Lord about the Lord's Supper or Holy Communion. You may have taken communion for many years, but until you have heard this testimony you may not have received the full impact of what you are actually doing.Get the elements prepared and listen to this preacher's revelation, and take communion with him.............. for some it will be the very first time you have actually taken communion.
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