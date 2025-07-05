BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why should you consider identifying, or not, as a National?
21 hours ago

You are either on the Right side or the wrong side... of future history to be recorded!

Educating yourself [to import choices you still have] takes some time & especially an effort. If you don't want to devote to these, you will remain a U.S. CITIZEN-slave=indebted to An ELITE [PowersThatWere].

You may re-set your speed setting @ a faster X, in order to save some of your Time.

Everyone who learns of these most important issues about our World will gain opportunities... And I include those who are still loyal & pledged to the Deep State also! That may be difficult for some of you to realize & accept as true! As this really is a 'Win-win situation.' This does include pol-ice & military also... even as mercenaries.


Expatriation Act of 1868:

https://annavonreitz.com/lettertokerry.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/foralljuralassemblies57.pdf

A great article to help you understand The World:

https://annavonreitz.com/worldfinancesinfiveminutes.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/sellingwhatisnttheirs2.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/qfsceaseanddesist.pdf

elitenwogridworld economic forumutilitymaritimeadmiraltyklaus schwablucifariansregulation z
