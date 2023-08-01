Gonzalo Lira - I'm About To Cross The Border 3/3 - My Decision - I'll Take My Chances Crossing the Border into Hungary - Right Now! - Understand What's Going On.

Gonzalo Lira - I'm About To Cross The Border 3/3



My Options - I decided to take my chances and try crossing the Border into Hungary for Political Asylum. I'm hoping Hungry will show mercy and understanding. At the time this video goes live, I will be across the border and will find out If I'm arrested again I will die. If you don't hear from me again, raise a fuss... "I ask you very humbly, please recognize the literal death that awaits me if this doesn't work out. Understand what's going on".

This video was posted 2 hours ago. About an hour after he posted. Cynthia)

Edit: This video is taking forever to process. It's been about 3 hours ago now.

No more videos yet to know what happened.

?Pray that he makes it out of this with his life, as a free man again.

Here is a Gonzalo tweet:

Gonzalo

Right now, I'm about to try to get out of Ukraine, and seek political asylum in Hungary. Either I'll cross the border and make it to safety, or I'll be disappeared by the Kiev regime. This is what's happened to me over the past three months. 1/25

5:23 PM · Jul 31, 2023