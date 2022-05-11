Shaping Christ-Centered Critical Thinkers with New Saint Andrews College President Ben Merkle

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TAKEAWAYS
Dr. Everett Piper stated that New Saint Andrews College is one of only three Biblically-based colleges left in America
New Saint Andrews College was founded in 1994 as an extension of a classical Christian learning experiment
New Saint Andrews makes college affordable by keeping the cost less than half of other private college tuitions
Secular and Christian colleges who take federal money are turning woke and teaching godless principles
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
New Saint Andrews College Overview Video: https://bit.ly/3L8H51x
Teen Summer Called Conference: https://bit.ly/3MHqUIX
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Admissions for New Saint Andrews College: https://nsa.edu/admissions/visit
Recovering the Lost Tools of Learning Book: https://amzn.to/3KBa8ti
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