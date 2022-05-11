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Shaping Christ-Centered Critical Thinkers with New Saint Andrews College President Ben Merkle
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53 views • May 11, 2022
Graduating leaders who shape culture living faithfully under the Lordship of Jesus Christ is the mission statement of New Saint Andrews College. President Ben Merkle, reminds us that our child’s soul is at stake and choosing a Biblically-based college instead of a secular institution, is critical. At New Saint Andrews College in Moscow, Idaho, students are equipped with a particular set of intellectual skills that give them a foundation rooted in God’s Word. Ben reveals that colleges today - even Christian colleges - are compromised because they take federal funding, which his college refuses to receive. This school also offers financial freedom from heavy student debt, intellectual freedom to assess and debate ideas, and the freedom of faith found in Jesus Christ for every single student.


TAKEAWAYS

Dr. Everett Piper stated that New Saint Andrews College is one of only three Biblically-based colleges left in America

New Saint Andrews College was founded in 1994 as an extension of a classical Christian learning experiment

New Saint Andrews makes college affordable by keeping the cost less than half of other private college tuitions

Secular and Christian colleges who take federal money are turning woke and teaching godless principles


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
New Saint Andrews College Overview Video: https://bit.ly/3L8H51x
Teen Summer Called Conference: https://bit.ly/3MHqUIX
Donate to New Saint Andrews College: https://nsa.edu/give
Admissions for New Saint Andrews College: https://nsa.edu/admissions/visit
Recovering the Lost Tools of Learning Book: https://amzn.to/3KBa8ti

🔗 CONNECT WITH NEW SAINT ANDREWS COLLEGE
Website: https://nsa.edu/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newsaintandrewscollege
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/new_saint_andrews/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NewSaintAndrews
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3rKKWd8

🔗 CONNECT WITH BEN MERKLE
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3sgImfx

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Keywords
americagodcollegechurchidahouniversitiesstudent debtmoscowchrist-centeredtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showben merklenew saint andrews collegechristian collegesbiblically-based
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