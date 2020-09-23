The Lost Tribes of Israel....... Found. by E Raymond Capt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“There is nothing so powerful as truth – and often nothing so strange.”
-- Daniel Webster
"We can do nothing against the truth" -St Paul
"Great is truth, and mighty above all things." Edras
“The more thou searchest, the more thou shalt marvel.”
-- Esdras
“ ‘Tis strange – but true; for truth is always strange;
Stranger than fiction.”
-- Byron
The Scriptural Marks of True Israel:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2020/03/27/the-scriptural-marks-of-true-israel/
The Abrahamic Covenant:
https://jahtruth.net/abraham.htm
The Celts are Israelites Under Another Name :
https://jahtruth.net/celtisr.htm
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inaY-48J9E4
Joe W