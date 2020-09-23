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The Lost Tribes of Israel....... Found. by E Raymond Capt
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79 views • September 23, 2020
"Truth against the World" - ancient Khymri ( Cymru ) motto

“There is nothing so powerful as truth – and often nothing so strange.”
-- Daniel Webster

"We can do nothing against the truth" -St Paul

"Great is truth, and mighty above all things." Edras

“The more thou searchest, the more thou shalt marvel.”
-- Esdras

“ ‘Tis strange – but true; for truth is always strange;
Stranger than fiction.”
-- Byron

The Scriptural Marks of True Israel:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2020/03/27/the-scriptural-marks-of-true-israel/

The Abrahamic Covenant:
https://jahtruth.net/abraham.htm

The Celts are Israelites Under Another Name :
https://jahtruth.net/celtisr.htm

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inaY-48J9E4
Joe W
Keywords
hebrewlost tribesceltsjacob israelkhumri
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