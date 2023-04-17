Military Website Predicts HUGE Loss Of US Population In Next 5 Years!

INSANE! AMERICA'S POPULATION WILL BE 99 MILLION BY 2025. HOW WILL THE OCCULT DO THIS BEING WE'RE AROUND 400 MILLION NOW WITH 100+ MILLIONS ILLEGALS ALREADY HERE. A WICKED RELEASE OF DEADLY VACCINES OF COURSE. THERE WILL ALSO BE WORLD WAR-3 AS A BACKUP PLAN. WHILE MOST AMERICAN'S FIXED ON INSANE ENTERTAINMENT THE OCCULT ELITE ARE PREPARING FOR OUR DEMISE. I CAN'T BELIEVE HOW STUPID HUMANS ARE THESE DAYS. THEY'RE THE WORKERS OF THEIR OWN DEMISE. WAKE UP! SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE TO WARN THEM NOW...