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UK PARAMEDIC SPEAKS OUT: CONFESSES HIS GUILT AND EXPOSES HOSPITALS TRUST POLICY
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110 views • June 01, 2021
Comment Jonella Moore: Jonella Moore Jun 01, 2021 00:43:45
✅ THIS VIDEO NEEDS TO BE SHARED EVERYWHERE, PATRIOTS! JUST LIKE THE STORY IN THE VIDEO, I WAS ASSAULTED BY A HEARTLESS HEALTH CARE WORKER. SHE HURT ME ON PURPOSE BECAUSE I DID NOT WANT THE TEST. SHE SAID THE SPELL TOO! “ITS POLICY” SHE SAID. IM A RETIRED NURSE TOO AND I NEVER EVER WOULD HAVE DONE WHAT SHE DID! IT HAS MADE ME DISTRUSTFUL OF ANY HOSPITAL. THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY HAS DONE ALL PEOPLE A GREAT DISSERVICE AND MOST KNOWINGLY CARRY OUT THE GOVERNMENTS EDICTS BY SAYING THE SPELL- “ITS POLICY”. WELL, SCREW THEIR POLICY. I HAVE BEEN VERY SICK FOR OVER 2 YEARS AND WAS TOO ILL TO FIGHT BACK, BUT NO MORE! NO ONE WILL EVER DO ANYTHING TO ME WITHOUT MY CONSENT. I TOLD THAT ER NURSE I DID NOT WANT THAT COVID TEST AND SHE LOOKED AT ME IN OUTRAGE. ENOUGH!! https://wego.social/JonellaM
MIRROR SOURCE: Via - InspiringMinds: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y4NaGhdi6Z9a/ -- SixthSense Bitchute Channel https://www.bitchute.com/video/g9e7EQTD2HJ5/
The Mark Attwood Show: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-mark-attwood-show/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UJuGgMGbRqrK/
All Mark Attwood Show links here: https://linktr.ee/MarkAttwoodShow
Disclosure Library UGETUBE
https://ugetube.com/@Disclosure%20Library
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary —
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/c74aHY4xaGKb/ —-
https://wego.social/DisclosureLibrary —
https://anonup.com/@DisclosureLibrary https://gab.com/DisclosureLibrary —
After being suspended shadow banned and terminated/deleted
D(utch)isclosure Library never gave up! And I will Never Ever Give UP!
Here is where you can find me.. #WWG1WGAWW #TRUTHALWAYSWINS
✅ THIS VIDEO NEEDS TO BE SHARED EVERYWHERE, PATRIOTS! JUST LIKE THE STORY IN THE VIDEO, I WAS ASSAULTED BY A HEARTLESS HEALTH CARE WORKER. SHE HURT ME ON PURPOSE BECAUSE I DID NOT WANT THE TEST. SHE SAID THE SPELL TOO! “ITS POLICY” SHE SAID. IM A RETIRED NURSE TOO AND I NEVER EVER WOULD HAVE DONE WHAT SHE DID! IT HAS MADE ME DISTRUSTFUL OF ANY HOSPITAL. THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY HAS DONE ALL PEOPLE A GREAT DISSERVICE AND MOST KNOWINGLY CARRY OUT THE GOVERNMENTS EDICTS BY SAYING THE SPELL- “ITS POLICY”. WELL, SCREW THEIR POLICY. I HAVE BEEN VERY SICK FOR OVER 2 YEARS AND WAS TOO ILL TO FIGHT BACK, BUT NO MORE! NO ONE WILL EVER DO ANYTHING TO ME WITHOUT MY CONSENT. I TOLD THAT ER NURSE I DID NOT WANT THAT COVID TEST AND SHE LOOKED AT ME IN OUTRAGE. ENOUGH!! https://wego.social/JonellaM
MIRROR SOURCE: Via - InspiringMinds: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y4NaGhdi6Z9a/ -- SixthSense Bitchute Channel https://www.bitchute.com/video/g9e7EQTD2HJ5/
The Mark Attwood Show: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-mark-attwood-show/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UJuGgMGbRqrK/
All Mark Attwood Show links here: https://linktr.ee/MarkAttwoodShow
Disclosure Library UGETUBE
https://ugetube.com/@Disclosure%20Library
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary —
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/c74aHY4xaGKb/ —-
https://wego.social/DisclosureLibrary —
https://anonup.com/@DisclosureLibrary https://gab.com/DisclosureLibrary —
After being suspended shadow banned and terminated/deleted
D(utch)isclosure Library never gave up! And I will Never Ever Give UP!
Here is where you can find me.. #WWG1WGAWW #TRUTHALWAYSWINS
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