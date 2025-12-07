BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Matrix Unraveling: Exposing the Global Script & the Awakening Beyond the Illusion
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
John Michael Chambers pulls back the curtain on what he describes as the greatest psychological operation in history—a meticulously scripted reality designed to control humanity through deception.


🎬 Inside the Global Production:


The CIA’s Operation Mockingbird and its control over media, perception, and belief


Biden’s 2021 inauguration—filmed on a studio set, not in Washington D.C.


Central casting politicians & body doubles—the actors maintaining the collapsing illusion


Glitches in the Matrix: From impossible shadows to repeating extras, the simulation is breaking


📜 The Unseen Battle:

Executive Orders 13818 & 13848, along with 47 USC 606, have quietly empowered the military to seize assets, prosecute traitors, and take control of mass media—all while dismantling the networks that have governed through fiction.


This isn’t just politics. It’s a movie. And we’re not just spectators—we’re the audience, the target, and now the witnesses to the awakening.



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

global awakeningpsychological operationsimulation theoryoperation mockingbirdexecutive order 13818john michael chambersmilitary controlexecutive order 13848body doublesasset seizurecia media controlbiden inauguration setcentral casting politicians47 usc 606reality deception
