The Matrix Unraveling: Exposing the Global Script & the Awakening Beyond the Illusion

John Michael Chambers pulls back the curtain on what he describes as the greatest psychological operation in history—a meticulously scripted reality designed to control humanity through deception.





🎬 Inside the Global Production:





The CIA’s Operation Mockingbird and its control over media, perception, and belief





Biden’s 2021 inauguration—filmed on a studio set, not in Washington D.C.





Central casting politicians & body doubles—the actors maintaining the collapsing illusion





Glitches in the Matrix: From impossible shadows to repeating extras, the simulation is breaking





📜 The Unseen Battle:

Executive Orders 13818 & 13848, along with 47 USC 606, have quietly empowered the military to seize assets, prosecute traitors, and take control of mass media—all while dismantling the networks that have governed through fiction.





This isn’t just politics. It’s a movie. And we’re not just spectators—we’re the audience, the target, and now the witnesses to the awakening.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





