CHINA IS THE GREAT RESET! - Planned Economic DISASTER To Bring In BRICS CBDC!
World Alternative Media
Published 15 hours ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the history and agenda of the globalist World Economic Forum as a new world order is cemented with the Chinese government and BRICS at the helm. This is a controlled demolition of everything western, from morality to economy, housing, supply chain, energy grids and war.

Everything we're seeing today was planned long ago. The United States government propped up China in the first place, saving them from starvation to bring upon a global trade monopoly the likes of which we'd never seen before. Now that inflation is ravaging Americans, Europeans and Brits, the cycle continues as BRICS steps in as the obvious replacement, complete with a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The dollar is being abandoned by a record amount of countries and there's only one way to go.

Every single part of society is crumbling and all arrows point to climate lockdowns under a Chinese style technocracy.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2023

newspoliticseconomychinamarketsnwoconspiracydollarfinancetranshumanismvoluntaryismbricsjosh sigurdsonsupply chaingreat resetyuanwamdedollarization

