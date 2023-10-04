Create New Account
If Parents Clear Their Emotional Damage, Does an Autistic Child Become Un-Autistic? Sensitivity
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
87 Subscribers
28 views
Published 14 hours ago

Full Original:https://youtu.be/rI1Dlc28lWQ

20090926 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S1P2


Cut:

16m00s - 18m06s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com


Keywords
spiritualitysimplesoul foodautistic childdivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul searchgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healmental health and wellbeingdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingsensitive childautism and sensitivitynew generations and sensitivitymental health and disabilityparents with autistic childparents with emotional damageautistic child and self awareness

