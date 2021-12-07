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MAGIC EVERYDAY – TIPS, TRICKS AND PRACTICES – Ms Jo
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19 views • December 07, 2021
Magic. …. Everyone needs more of that, right?
Magic. … How does it work? … Let’s ask my spiritual adviser Ms Jo.
So, I tell Jo I think she might be a good witch. .. She says, “Well, I’m certainly not a BAD one!” .. Hmmmm, she has a certain knack for not answering questions in a very direct manner, I’ve come to notice.
Magic, the everyday garden-variety self-empowering good type. … With do-it-yourself simple instructions from Jo and her trusty wand-bearer, Tinkerbell.
You can thank Ms Jo for the magic tips, tricks and practices by visiting her facebook page if so inclined. Mystic Mountain Tarot (https://www.facebook.com/mysticmountaintarot)
Peace, love, good magic and prosperity people,
~ DC v20.21
Magic. … How does it work? … Let’s ask my spiritual adviser Ms Jo.
So, I tell Jo I think she might be a good witch. .. She says, “Well, I’m certainly not a BAD one!” .. Hmmmm, she has a certain knack for not answering questions in a very direct manner, I’ve come to notice.
Magic, the everyday garden-variety self-empowering good type. … With do-it-yourself simple instructions from Jo and her trusty wand-bearer, Tinkerbell.
You can thank Ms Jo for the magic tips, tricks and practices by visiting her facebook page if so inclined. Mystic Mountain Tarot (https://www.facebook.com/mysticmountaintarot)
Peace, love, good magic and prosperity people,
~ DC v20.21
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