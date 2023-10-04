Create New Account
US Sports Soccer Featuring: Carson Czosnyka Class Of 2024
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube:

Improve Players of Different Abilities through Flexible Scoreboard Drills
by David Baird
https://tinyurl.com/ImprovePlayers

On today's show we have an amazing ball handler and scorer out of 'the AZ'
Along with some fun coaching tips from a youth soccer master sure to help your team elevate their game. Enjoy!

Video credits:

Carson Czosnyka Class of 2024
Carson Czosnyka currently plays for RSL AZ MLS NEXT U19 and is slated to graduate high school in 2024, leaving him available for college recruitment. If interest in Carson, please contact him at Carson.Czosnyka@[email protected]
Precision Aerial Solutions
@precisionaerialsolutions
https://www.youtube.com/@precisionaerialsolutions

Scoreboard Soccer - Shooting
David Baird
@DavidBairdCoach
https://tinyurl.com/ImprovePlayers

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

