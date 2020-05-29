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Entrevista al Dr. Stefan Lanka Parte 2 ¿Cuál modelo celular?
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127 views • May 29, 2020
2°parte de la entrevista concedida por el Dr. Stefan Lanka a Mark Pfister,
Cuando un virólogo te cuenta que los virus no existen... es que estás llegando al fondo de la madriguera.
¿Científico? ¿Qué quiere decir? ¿Cuáles son las bases de los conocimientos científicos disponibles en medicina?
¿Sobre qué se basan? ¿Ciencia o negocios?
Cuando un virólogo te cuenta que los virus no existen... es que estás llegando al fondo de la madriguera.
¿Científico? ¿Qué quiere decir? ¿Cuáles son las bases de los conocimientos científicos disponibles en medicina?
¿Sobre qué se basan? ¿Ciencia o negocios?
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