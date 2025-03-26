Chapter Four: 1 Thessalonians

#1Thessalonians #chapterfour #Jesus #bibleteaching #series #history #christianity #christian #paulduffett #quaintonbaptistchapel #rapture #harpazo #foundational #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #epistle





Paul Duffett from Quainton Baptist Chapel takes to the Pulpit at Chartridge Mission Church to continue our series on 1 Thessalonians with the controversial fourth chapter. Paul uses various other passages to bring clarity and a blessed hope to all believers in Christ Jesus. This instalment is undoubtedly a sermon worthy of your time. With every chapter alluding to the Rapture of God's people, 1 Thessalonians is foundational to our understanding of Paul's later epistles.





Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and is still located in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham, in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Filmed on Sunday, 9th March 2025.



