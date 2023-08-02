Create New Account
The Digitization of Everything - Quartet Preview
Sources, including Steiner and others, raise the very interesting issue that the pivotal element in what is happening these days relative to the giant change that is upon us is the digitization of everything. What do you think of this idea? With Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis, John Petersen.Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Would you like to see your question featured in Quartet? Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. Then navigate to this episode and leave your question. https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-preview-the-digitization-of-everything/

We’ll also notify you when new content is released. See you there!

Full, unfiltered, 75 minute episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-quartet-the-digitization-of-everything/

