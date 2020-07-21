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We Have Authority Over the Devil: He's Under Our Feet!
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4 views • July 21, 2020
Satan rules and reigns on this earth where his kingdom is, but he has no protection against the authority that God's given to us! He's Under Our Feet! 😇
When Jesus was spoiling the devil's kingdom he was calling the devil the strongman. (Luke 11:21-22) Jesus was the One who was 'a stronger than he' who came upon the devil and took away from him his whole armor. The devil has no armor. His kingdom has no armor, and the demons have no armor. They have no protection against the authority that God's given to us. It's all been taken away. The Bible says, "He delivered us out of the kingdom of darkness and put us in the kingdom of His Son." (Col.1:13) He gave us power over the devil! 😀(Luk 10:19)
This is something that is already accomplished; it is not something you've got to accomplish. God made us able, through what Jesus did, to plunder the kingdom of the devil, wherever he rules, wherever the curse is!
Join brother David Eells in "Authority Over the Devil's Kingdom" as he teaches using the scriptures.
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
AUTHORITY OVER THE DEVIL'S KINGDOM: UBM TEACHINGS FROM THE LATE '90s
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
When Jesus was spoiling the devil's kingdom he was calling the devil the strongman. (Luke 11:21-22) Jesus was the One who was 'a stronger than he' who came upon the devil and took away from him his whole armor. The devil has no armor. His kingdom has no armor, and the demons have no armor. They have no protection against the authority that God's given to us. It's all been taken away. The Bible says, "He delivered us out of the kingdom of darkness and put us in the kingdom of His Son." (Col.1:13) He gave us power over the devil! 😀(Luk 10:19)
This is something that is already accomplished; it is not something you've got to accomplish. God made us able, through what Jesus did, to plunder the kingdom of the devil, wherever he rules, wherever the curse is!
Join brother David Eells in "Authority Over the Devil's Kingdom" as he teaches using the scriptures.
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
AUTHORITY OVER THE DEVIL'S KINGDOM: UBM TEACHINGS FROM THE LATE '90s
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Keywords
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