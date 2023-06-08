https://gettr.com/post/p2j4hlu1a5d

06/07/2023 Rep. George Santos introduces the Guo Act of 2023: The charges against Miles Guo are simply a part of an organized campaign of political persecution brought against him by the CCP. The weaponization of the United States prosecutorial system is spinning further out of control. The House Judiciary Committee, DOJ, and Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government should investigate the CCP infiltration of the US government and free Miles Guo.

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





06/07/2023 乔治·桑托斯议员在众议院推出《2023郭法案》。他表示，郭文贵所面临的指控只是中共对他发起的政治迫害行动的一部分，美国司法系统的武器化正越来越失控，众议院司法委员会、司法部和联邦政府武器化特别小组应调查中共对美渗透并尽其所能释放郭文贵。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang





