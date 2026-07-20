Larry Johnson: "Right now, the Iranians have the advantage. They only have to hit a total of nine targets over and over and over in order to force the United States to abandon its presence in the Persian Gulf: the two bases in Kuwait, the Fifth Fleet headquarters in the airfield in Bahrain, Al Udeid Air Force Base in Qatar, Al Dhafra Air base in the United Arab Emirates, and Prince Hassan and Muwaffaq Salti air bases in Jordan.



If Iran basically destroys those bases, makes them uninhabitable and unusable, the reality is the only thing left for the United States is to withdraw its combat air forces into Israel. And then, all of a sudden, Israel is in the trick box.



Now Iran is using third-generation Beidou targeting. Beidou is the global positioning satellite system, the Chinese replacement for GPS. And the West has expressed surprise, shock, and alarm over the accuracy of the Iranian missiles."



Source @Real World News

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