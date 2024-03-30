Just The Girls



The day was scheduled to be the day Carol took us out antique shopping, to pick up her new healing stone & to visit her tattoo artist friend who she thought would be interested in helping Veterans On Patrol in their future operations.



Plans changed some when Lewis accidentally took double the dose of cayenne pepper pills that Carol had provided him in his medical bags.



It didn't take long for the second dose of the pepper to knock Lewis onto his knees.



Red faced, clutching his stomach and talking about fire in his blood, Lewis, after throwing up decided he needed to lay back down.



Carol busied herself making up her natural remedies to ease his suffering while we waited to see if he would be up for the long ride.



After a few hours of Lewis laying passed out cold, Carol finally took the reigns and decided we should take the trip alone, "Just us girls."



We spent the afternoon browsing through her favorite antique shops where she introduced me to the staff she has come to know. Then we headed to pick up her new stone.



The shop was empty minus the owner and an older gentleman who looked like he had just put on freshly bought clothes off the rack of the store. They were deep in conversation.



When it was time for Carol to purchase her healing stone the man offered money for it.



Misunderstanding, Carol declined the offer to sell him the rock she was about to purchase.



The man laughed & said "No, No, I want to buy it For you."



With tears in her eyes & a smile Carol accepted the kind gentleman's offer.



The man didn't know it, but his generosity allowed Carol to order the items she needed to continue to make up the medical bags she had back orders on.



It was the second time in 24 hrs a random stranger wrote her a check.



Before heading home we stopped off for nachos & conversation.



It was a beautiful day spent.



Just us girls.



