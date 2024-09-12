BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Paul's Gratitude and God's Enablement: A Divine Assurance
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
11 views • 7 months ago

In this devotion, we explore Apostle Paul's profound gratitude for God's mercy, grace, and strength. Reflecting on passages from 1 Timothy and other scriptures, the message emphasizes thanksgiving for salvation and God's empowerment in ministry. Paul acknowledges his past as a sinner and celebrates God for entrusting, enabling, and sustaining him in his apostolic mission. Encouragement is offered to those who feel called by God but are hesitant, reminding them that divine strength is made perfect in human weakness and God’s promises are always fulfilled. Share this inspirational message with anyone in need of uplifting reassurance in their spiritual journey.

00:00 Opening Praise and Thanksgiving
00:48 Paul's Gratitude and Teachings
04:21 God's Call and Our Response
05:12 The Great Commission
07:36 Strength Through Christ
08:56 Paul's Infirmity and God's Grace
10:34 Final Encouragement and Blessings

Keywords
bible studyspiritual growthspiritual journeychristian faithchristian ministrychristian leadershipgod callingspiritual inspirationserving godchristian devotionsgod promisesgratitude in christministry in christgospel sermonbiblical encouragementapostle paul teachingsmoses and joshuafaith and leadershipfaithfulness in ministryencouraging sermonmoses and israelitesstrength in godinspirational bible studygod guidancechrist strength
