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Iran General Soleimani Belittles President Trump In 2018 Speech
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24 views • January 06, 2020
In this 2018 speech, Iranian General Soleimani belittles , insults, and threatens the President of the United States. So Soleimani has been on Trump's radar for a while... Trump finally caught him with his arrogant hand in the, terrorism against America, cookie jar...
Ocasio-Cortez is a barista, the President of the United States is not. ~JT
Ocasio-Cortez is a barista, the President of the United States is not. ~JT
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