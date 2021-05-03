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Cell Phone Helps Marks of the Beast 03/05/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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60 views • March 05, 2021
Revelation mentions "...and I saw them who had victory over the Beast, over his image, over his mark and the number of his name". Revelation mentions four things about the beast, and all four we have to avoid at all costs.
The easiest way to be tracked today, is with your cell phone. We can pay with our phones, for instance, with Apple Pay. Our cellphones have all our data and it is without a doubt a forerunner for the mark of the beast.

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