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FDA Idiot Wants To Dart You, Gates Is Very Nervous & Audit Results = Internet Shutdown
Aimless News
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201 views • September 24, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Food & death admin approves booster for certain people - https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-authorizes-booster-dose-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-certain-populations

Project Veritas part 2, FDA employee - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-fda-undercover-sting-part-two-we-just-need-to-blow-dart-black-americans-who-are-unvaccinated/

Israel says boosters have 6 month lifespan, natural immunity is lifetime - https://www.disclose.tv/israel-booster-doses-now-also-only-valid-for-6-months/

Look who's bailing out China's Evergrande, Blackrock - https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-funds-evergrande-bonds-idUSKBN2GI0BI

Haitians take control of bus and escape, I thought Psaki said they weren't staying long - https://news.yahoo.com/haitian-migrants-revolt-custody-seize-154100629.html

Scumbag Bill Gates interview - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/bill-gates-is-asked-what-lesson-he-learned-from-epstein-association-his-stuttering-answer-is-telling

Speaking of Bill Gates, he funded research to track you through vaccines - https://news.rice.edu/2019/12/18/quantum-dot-tattoos-hold-vaccination-record/

Ballot harvesting will be revealed - https://rsbnetwork.com/featured/report-ballot-trafficking-will-soon-be-exposed-on-a-massive-scale-in-arizona-georgia-michigan-pennsylvania-wisconsin/

Voter fraud picking up steam in Colorado - https://useip.org/2021/09/21/bombshell-report-proves-state-and-federal-election-crimes-committed-county-commissioner-leaks-to-press-instead-of-reporting-crimes/

Another warning, they will shut down the internet if needed - https://www.theepochtimes.com/rare-solar-superstorm-could-prompt-internet-apocalypse-lasting-several-months-study_4012292.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue

Dormant Bitcoin wallet moves $29 million in bitcoin - https://dailyhodl-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/dailyhodl.com/2021/09/22/is-that-you-satoshi-29000000-bitcoin-wallet-activates-after-lying-low-for-nearly-nine-years/amp/?amp_gsa=1&;_js_v=a6&usqp=mq331AQIKAGwASCAAgM%3D#amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&aoh=16323576888564&csi=0&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&share=https%3A%2F%2Fdailyhodl.com%2F2021%2F09%2F22%2Fis-that-you-satoshi-29000000-bitcoin-wallet-activates-after-lying-low-for-nearly-nine-years%2F

China admits they can control the weather - https://www.businessinsider.com/china-expanding-weather-modification-program-artificial-rain-snow-2025-2020-12

Capitol video tapes ordered to be revealed to the public, this should be interesting - https://resistthemainstream.org/judge-responds-to-jan-6-prosecutors-bid-to-hide-multiple-capitol-surveillance-videos-from-the-public/?utm_source=telegram

Recommended reading - Shadowdragon, social media spy tool - https://theintercept.com/2021/09/21/surveillance-social-media-police-microsoft-shadowdragon-kaseware/

How to play catch with the neighbor - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1440695660454445059

No Steve Inman, but this is just as good - https://twitter.com/LiVe2DaNceATL/status/1440704983763066884


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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