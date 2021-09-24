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FDA Idiot Wants To Dart You, Gates Is Very Nervous & Audit Results = Internet Shutdown
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201 views • September 24, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Food & death admin approves booster for certain people - https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-authorizes-booster-dose-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-certain-populations
Project Veritas part 2, FDA employee - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-fda-undercover-sting-part-two-we-just-need-to-blow-dart-black-americans-who-are-unvaccinated/
Israel says boosters have 6 month lifespan, natural immunity is lifetime - https://www.disclose.tv/israel-booster-doses-now-also-only-valid-for-6-months/
Look who's bailing out China's Evergrande, Blackrock - https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-funds-evergrande-bonds-idUSKBN2GI0BI
Haitians take control of bus and escape, I thought Psaki said they weren't staying long - https://news.yahoo.com/haitian-migrants-revolt-custody-seize-154100629.html
Scumbag Bill Gates interview - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/bill-gates-is-asked-what-lesson-he-learned-from-epstein-association-his-stuttering-answer-is-telling
Speaking of Bill Gates, he funded research to track you through vaccines - https://news.rice.edu/2019/12/18/quantum-dot-tattoos-hold-vaccination-record/
Ballot harvesting will be revealed - https://rsbnetwork.com/featured/report-ballot-trafficking-will-soon-be-exposed-on-a-massive-scale-in-arizona-georgia-michigan-pennsylvania-wisconsin/
Voter fraud picking up steam in Colorado - https://useip.org/2021/09/21/bombshell-report-proves-state-and-federal-election-crimes-committed-county-commissioner-leaks-to-press-instead-of-reporting-crimes/
Another warning, they will shut down the internet if needed - https://www.theepochtimes.com/rare-solar-superstorm-could-prompt-internet-apocalypse-lasting-several-months-study_4012292.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
Dormant Bitcoin wallet moves $29 million in bitcoin - https://dailyhodl-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/dailyhodl.com/2021/09/22/is-that-you-satoshi-29000000-bitcoin-wallet-activates-after-lying-low-for-nearly-nine-years/amp/?amp_gsa=1&;_js_v=a6&usqp=mq331AQIKAGwASCAAgM%3D#amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&aoh=16323576888564&csi=0&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&share=https%3A%2F%2Fdailyhodl.com%2F2021%2F09%2F22%2Fis-that-you-satoshi-29000000-bitcoin-wallet-activates-after-lying-low-for-nearly-nine-years%2F
China admits they can control the weather - https://www.businessinsider.com/china-expanding-weather-modification-program-artificial-rain-snow-2025-2020-12
Capitol video tapes ordered to be revealed to the public, this should be interesting - https://resistthemainstream.org/judge-responds-to-jan-6-prosecutors-bid-to-hide-multiple-capitol-surveillance-videos-from-the-public/?utm_source=telegram
Recommended reading - Shadowdragon, social media spy tool - https://theintercept.com/2021/09/21/surveillance-social-media-police-microsoft-shadowdragon-kaseware/
How to play catch with the neighbor - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1440695660454445059
No Steve Inman, but this is just as good - https://twitter.com/LiVe2DaNceATL/status/1440704983763066884
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Food & death admin approves booster for certain people - https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-authorizes-booster-dose-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-certain-populations
Project Veritas part 2, FDA employee - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-fda-undercover-sting-part-two-we-just-need-to-blow-dart-black-americans-who-are-unvaccinated/
Israel says boosters have 6 month lifespan, natural immunity is lifetime - https://www.disclose.tv/israel-booster-doses-now-also-only-valid-for-6-months/
Look who's bailing out China's Evergrande, Blackrock - https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-funds-evergrande-bonds-idUSKBN2GI0BI
Haitians take control of bus and escape, I thought Psaki said they weren't staying long - https://news.yahoo.com/haitian-migrants-revolt-custody-seize-154100629.html
Scumbag Bill Gates interview - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/bill-gates-is-asked-what-lesson-he-learned-from-epstein-association-his-stuttering-answer-is-telling
Speaking of Bill Gates, he funded research to track you through vaccines - https://news.rice.edu/2019/12/18/quantum-dot-tattoos-hold-vaccination-record/
Ballot harvesting will be revealed - https://rsbnetwork.com/featured/report-ballot-trafficking-will-soon-be-exposed-on-a-massive-scale-in-arizona-georgia-michigan-pennsylvania-wisconsin/
Voter fraud picking up steam in Colorado - https://useip.org/2021/09/21/bombshell-report-proves-state-and-federal-election-crimes-committed-county-commissioner-leaks-to-press-instead-of-reporting-crimes/
Another warning, they will shut down the internet if needed - https://www.theepochtimes.com/rare-solar-superstorm-could-prompt-internet-apocalypse-lasting-several-months-study_4012292.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
Dormant Bitcoin wallet moves $29 million in bitcoin - https://dailyhodl-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/dailyhodl.com/2021/09/22/is-that-you-satoshi-29000000-bitcoin-wallet-activates-after-lying-low-for-nearly-nine-years/amp/?amp_gsa=1&;_js_v=a6&usqp=mq331AQIKAGwASCAAgM%3D#amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&aoh=16323576888564&csi=0&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&share=https%3A%2F%2Fdailyhodl.com%2F2021%2F09%2F22%2Fis-that-you-satoshi-29000000-bitcoin-wallet-activates-after-lying-low-for-nearly-nine-years%2F
China admits they can control the weather - https://www.businessinsider.com/china-expanding-weather-modification-program-artificial-rain-snow-2025-2020-12
Capitol video tapes ordered to be revealed to the public, this should be interesting - https://resistthemainstream.org/judge-responds-to-jan-6-prosecutors-bid-to-hide-multiple-capitol-surveillance-videos-from-the-public/?utm_source=telegram
Recommended reading - Shadowdragon, social media spy tool - https://theintercept.com/2021/09/21/surveillance-social-media-police-microsoft-shadowdragon-kaseware/
How to play catch with the neighbor - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1440695660454445059
No Steve Inman, but this is just as good - https://twitter.com/LiVe2DaNceATL/status/1440704983763066884
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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