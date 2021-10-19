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Children speaking out against masks!
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101 views • October 19, 2021
We must protect our children from authoritarian government tyranny. I cleaned up the audio so these little ones can be heard clearer. I feel sorry for parents of young children today, imagine the worry on their minds for their children and their future.
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