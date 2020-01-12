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Flat Earth Interview #1 Celebrate Truth w/ Robbie D on 'Flat Earth & Other Hot Potatoes'
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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92 views • January 12, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jan 15, 2016 with 5K views.

This is my first Flat Earth Interview on Flat Earth & Other Hot Potatoes with Patricia Steere. Recorded live on Dec 18th 2015 at 5pm Central Time. It was an amazing interview and one I will remember for a very long time. I was able to combine the bible and flat earth teachings as well as share the gospel of Jesus on the show. It was a tremendous opportunity and I'm thankful to Jesus for leading me in all things. Thank you Patricia for having me as a guest on your show.

Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
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•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
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scienceflat earthscientismpatricia steerehot potatoes
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