Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 10





▪️Russian troops again launched a series of rocket strikes on enemy facilities in several regions of Ukraine.





Hangars with equipment and ammunition at the Kul'bakyne military airfield in Mykolaiv were hit.





▪️Residents of the city of Kramatorsk in the occupied part of the DPR also reported powerful explosions.





According to some reports, a precise strike destroyed an ammunition storage facility on the territory of a local machine-building plant.





▪️In the Soledar direction, after unsuccessful attacks near Rozdolivka, the AFU has reduced its activity and is regrouping its forces.





Russian artillery is actively hindering the accumulation of reserves by striking at the enemy's concentration sites.





▪️A similar situation persists in the Bakhmut area, where the sides are preparing for new fierce fighting.





At the same time, the AFU has not stopped attacking tactical heights near Klishchiivka, seeking to break through the city's defenses to the south.





▪️In the Avdiivka sector, Russian troops continue to conduct positional battles and strike at enemy concentration sites.





At the same time, artillerymen managed to establish fire control over the last supply route of the AFU grouping in the city.





▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU have launched a positional offensive.





Fiercest fighting continues in the area of Balka Hrusheva, where the enemy has been trying to gain a foothold for the last few days.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU units cut into the Russian defense northeast of Robotyne.





Russian troops are firing at the enemy and launching counterattacks in an attempt to regain control over the lost territories.