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GLOBALIST TAKEOVER OF INDIA'S HEALTH SYSTEM - INTERVIEW WITH KAPIL BAJAJ
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71 views • May 04, 2021
SOURCE: Philosophers-stone.info
This interview takes you into the depths of how the global elite hijacked the Indian Public Health System via the PHFI (Public Health Foundation of India). We discuss the characters involved, the scandals that have taken place, & how this impacts the crisis that we are currently facing!
This interview takes you into the depths of how the global elite hijacked the Indian Public Health System via the PHFI (Public Health Foundation of India). We discuss the characters involved, the scandals that have taken place, & how this impacts the crisis that we are currently facing!
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