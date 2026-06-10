🚨US Strikes Began again - explosions in Minab, Sirik; air defense active over western Tehran - strikes came after Hegseth warned that the CENTCOM "will negotiate with bombs."

In Order, will update at the bottom or until another video:

— INTEL: THEY WILL STRIKE AGAIN ONCE QATAR DELEGATION LEAVES TEHRAN.

Video Description: US War Sect says the US will strike Iran hard if it does not agree to a deal to end the conflict.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

"We'll strike 'em hard tonight, and hopefully Iran makes a good decision."



Earlier today, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth implied that Iran will be bombed until they bend to Trump's will, hours before the US renewed attacks on Iran.

Axios reports Trump is considering launching large-scale, short-duration military ops against Iran.

BREAKING: Trump is currently holding a meeting in the White House Situation Room on Iran, Axios reports.

BREAKING : US WILL BOMB IRAN TONIGHT - Hegseth

⚡️— NOW: AD activity reported in Fars province, Iran.

US MILITARY MOVEMENT DETECTED ACROSS KISH ISLAND.



IRIB News reports distant sounds heard in Kish Island, source unknown.



Activity appears to be occurring at a significant distance from Kish Island, per initial reports.

⚡️ — The US Embassy in Baghdad reiterates its warning to Americans, urging them to stay on high alert due to regional tensions & possible sudden flight disruptions.

NOW: SIRIK NAVAL BASE TARGETED

Persian Gulf Broadcasting Center News Agency: Explosion sound heard in Bandar Abbas right now



According to a local source, the explosion sounds heard in Sirik are coming from the sea.

🚨🇮🇷 US strikes begin – explosions in Minab, Sirik; air defense active over western Tehran

CENTCOM confirmed launching "additional self-defense strikes" against multiple targets in Iran:

U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted & continued aggression."



— US CENTCOM

🔴 Iranian media report that multiple explosions have been heard in Minab & Sirik (S Iran).



🔴 At least 4 blasts confirmed in Sirik so far.



🔴 AD activity also reported in W Tehran.



The strikes come after Hegseth warned that the CENTCOM "will negotiate with bombs."

Adding:

Persian Gulf Broadcasting News Agency: Explosion sound heard in Bandar Abbas right now



According to local source, the explosion sounds heard in Sirik, coming from the sea.

💥Several explosions have been heard in the port of Kangan, Bushehr province.



Several explosions have also been heard in Kargan, Hormozgan Province.

NEW: US official says the strikes on southern Iran will include ‘hundreds of targets’ & continue for hours

More:

💥American official:



The focus of attacks at this stage is around and on the slopes of the Strait of Hormuz. These attacks will intensify and we will target hundreds of targets. Our attacks will continue until the rulers of Iran sign the agreement.

🐻After 2 months of restocking their depleted arsenal the Epsteinites finally stopped pretending they're negotiating & went for the full "strongest military in history" bluff... Let's see Iran's response. This should get interesting. @DDGeopolitics

Mehr News Agency confirms that there are ongoing clashes between the U.S. Navy and the IRGC Navy attack boats in the Strait of Hormuz.



At the same times launches of Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles have been reported against US military ships in the Gulf of Oman.

More:

💥🇺🇸/🇮🇶 - According to IRIB and their Iraqi sources, the American Al-Harir base in Erbil, northern Iraq, was targeted by an Iranian missile. The Iraqi outlet Al-Ma'uluma also reported that Iran destroyed an American radar in Erbil.



🐻Seems this time the Kurdish "political parties" masters/sponsors got targeted directly.



US forces are hitting targets down Iran's southern coast along the Strait of Hormuz: Asaluyeh, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Hengam Island, Minab, Kargan, and Sirik.



BREAKING: Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ announces the full closure of the Strait of Hormuz:



From this moment, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed for the passage of any type of vessel, including oil tankers and commercial ships, and any passage will be targeted.



Following the criminal aggressions of the American enemy and considering the start of attacks by its invading army on some areas in the south of Hormozgan province, from this moment, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed for the passage of any type of vessel, including oil tankers and commercial ships, and any passage will be targeted.



The US claim regarding the passage of a ship through the mentioned strait is denied.

The IRGC claims it targeted a F-16C fighter jet, forcing the aircraft to flee and abort its attack.



🐻The F-16C was most likely a "Wild Weasel" - a SEAD (Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses) specialist fighter, equipped with anti-radiation missiles. The mission of these aircrafts is to bait the enemy to target them with their radar - allowing it or its partner to use the anti-radiation missile against the AD radar/SAM(Surface to Air Missile launcher). - DDGeopolitics



