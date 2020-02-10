THE DISAPPEARANCE OF CHEN QUISHI / Known as "Screaming Chinese Reporter"

This man is a reporter/lawyer that came to Wuhan, to report the truth to his viewers. The Government was deleting all that he put up for the people to learn, so he turned to ytube to get his message out to the world. He was very emotional over what he was seeing and learning, and put this video out on January 30th, then continued to follow his personal mission, and went out a few times more to record all that he possibly could....



He wrote this, under his video:

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"At noon on the sixth day of the new year (January 30th), I lived in Wuhan to bring to my friends all over the world who are concerned about the epidemic the first-hand summary of field visits and personal observations these days:



1. Go to Wuhan People's Hospital to learn about the situation. Because the people do not trust the Red Cross, many parts are sent to the hospital, which increases the workload of doctors.



2. On the construction site of Vulcan Mountain Hospital, the grassroots workers are fighting on the front line with the spirit of self-sacrifice. Day and night construction site, mixed personnel, there is a huge risk of construction accidents;



3. There is obviously insufficient transportation capacity in Wuhan, and the taxi drivers drawn out are not adequately protected and protected;



4. I went to the Fifth Hospital in Wuhan and learned that the situation is normal, but medical resources such as test boxes are seriously insufficient;



5. Go to Tongji Hospital to understand the situation, and deeply understand the severity of the epidemic, the patient's bitterness and the danger of the situation.



For the first time, I showed anxiety, fear, and near collapse on camera. Anxiety is because the situation in the epidemic area is still serious. When the bitterness of each specific person is shown in front of you, you can feel your helplessness and weakness; fear is because this epidemic made me really feel the danger of life, Feeling the approach of death; the near collapse was because I was at the forefront of the epidemic area, trying to do what the Chinese citizen with a sense of justice could do and the specific things, but many dark forces stepped into the abyss ...



This is Chen Qiushi. I will be more active, more real, and stronger! Our country and our people are suffering. I stand with them and will not shrink back! Believe me, I will broadcast the pictures of production, work and life in the epidemic area to friends all over the world who are concerned about the epidemic situation in China."