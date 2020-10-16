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Birth of the ADL - The Leo Frank Trial
Leo Frank Case
Leo Frank Case
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930 views • October 16, 2020
Find out how the trial of Leo Frank served as the catalyst for the inception of the Anti-Defamation League…

So who is Leo Frank? A powerful Jewish leader who was found guilty in 1913 of raping and murdering a 13-year-old White girl named, Mary Phagan, in Atlanta, Georgia, and got exactly what he deserved, albeit in an unorthodox and non-PC fashion. This is the much-vaunted “victim” of “antisemitism” which the jew ADL has held up for years as the proto-typical “victim” upon which their entire false doctrine of jew victimhood has been grounded upon for over a century now.

The Leo Frank Trial Archive
http://LeoFrank.org

The Leo Frank Research Library
http://LeoFrank.info

The Phagan Family Voice on the Leo Frank Case
http://LittleMaryPhagan.com
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adlleofrankmaryphgan
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy