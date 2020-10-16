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Birth of the ADL - The Leo Frank Trial
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930 views • October 16, 2020
Find out how the trial of Leo Frank served as the catalyst for the inception of the Anti-Defamation League…
So who is Leo Frank? A powerful Jewish leader who was found guilty in 1913 of raping and murdering a 13-year-old White girl named, Mary Phagan, in Atlanta, Georgia, and got exactly what he deserved, albeit in an unorthodox and non-PC fashion. This is the much-vaunted “victim” of “antisemitism” which the jew ADL has held up for years as the proto-typical “victim” upon which their entire false doctrine of jew victimhood has been grounded upon for over a century now.
The Leo Frank Trial Archive
http://LeoFrank.org
The Leo Frank Research Library
http://LeoFrank.info
The Phagan Family Voice on the Leo Frank Case
http://LittleMaryPhagan.com
So who is Leo Frank? A powerful Jewish leader who was found guilty in 1913 of raping and murdering a 13-year-old White girl named, Mary Phagan, in Atlanta, Georgia, and got exactly what he deserved, albeit in an unorthodox and non-PC fashion. This is the much-vaunted “victim” of “antisemitism” which the jew ADL has held up for years as the proto-typical “victim” upon which their entire false doctrine of jew victimhood has been grounded upon for over a century now.
The Leo Frank Trial Archive
http://LeoFrank.org
The Leo Frank Research Library
http://LeoFrank.info
The Phagan Family Voice on the Leo Frank Case
http://LittleMaryPhagan.com
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