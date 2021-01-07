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2021-01-07 Ron Paul Liberty Report clip (medium) with Chris Rossi - continue what you are doing
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60 views • January 07, 2022
Human life is infinitely complex. Attempting to centrally plan it must always end in failure. The planners inevitably paint themselves into a corner, where every move they make is the wrong move. The return to the reality of freedom is a painful one for those who believed in 'the plan.'
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