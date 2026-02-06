BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trauma Healing in a Post Covid World with Dr. Ariyana and Dr. Eric Love
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 2 days ago

In todays episode of Forbidden Tech we welcome back Dr. Ariyana love who is joined by her father Dr. Eric Love where we hold a much needed conversation about healing trauma both physically and spiritually in a post Covid world.  Be sure to check out their websites:

Dr. Ariyana Loves Website
https://drlove.live/

Dr. Eric Love Website
https://drericlove.com/

For 10% off our EMF Protection Products click here: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/TENOFF/


Listen to the Audio Here on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0DLznrfjMsG0BBxSYDHnm1?si=HvS_HfVPSMW155o2mhvOOA

 

Dr. Ariyana Love is a leading expert in Root Cause Terrain Medicine, cell health & customized protocols. A research scientist, patent reviewer, & Investigative Journalist. She  has been customizing detox protocols and recovering the COVID vaccine injured since 2021.

 

Dr. Eric Love is spoken of by many as one of the greatest living masters of the Bach Flower Remedies, Dr. Love has the oldest ongoing classes in the Bach Remedies in the world, forty five years, and has worked with over 100,000 people.

The International Association of Homeopathy offers a one year Certification Program with distance learning, and apprenticeship with Dr. Love. You will receive your Certified Homeopath, Certified Herbalist, Certified Nutrition Consultant, and Homeopathic Certification in the Treatment of Animals.

Dr. Love has developed a new level of Healing using the Homeopathic approach to the Bach Remedies.  His approach is much more effective, and helpful, and way more powerful, than the way the Flowers are currently being used.  In the Certification Program he personally guides a student through the gateways and doorways and hidden gates, of their own individual Healing Process.  And then he teaches you how to Heal others.



 

Dr. Ariyana Loves Substack
https://drloveariyana.substack.com/p/dr-loves-covid-19-vaccine-detox-and?r=2juwfo&utm_medium=ios&triedRedirect=true

 

Order Dr. Ariyana Loves ASEA Redox supplements here:
https://drariyanalove.myasealive.com/

 

Get the Graphene Out! Order Masterpeace at this link:
http://bit.ly/ftwdetox

Keywords
healinghomeopathytrauma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Human Connection: What American Medicine Abandoned in Pursuit of Progress

The Human Connection: What American Medicine Abandoned in Pursuit of Progress

Morgan S. Verity
Maximizing Turmeric&#8217;s Power: 5 Potent Herbal Synergies for Optimal Health

Maximizing Turmeric’s Power: 5 Potent Herbal Synergies for Optimal Health

Coco Somers
Multi-state salmonella outbreak sparks major supplement recall

Multi-state salmonella outbreak sparks major supplement recall

Ava Grace
Study finds nearly 40% of cancers worldwide could be prevented

Study finds nearly 40% of cancers worldwide could be prevented

Laura Harris
The grandparent advantage: How babysitting boosts brain health in seniors

The grandparent advantage: How babysitting boosts brain health in seniors

Ava Grace
The secret to aging well: Science-backed exercises that keep older adults strong and independent

The secret to aging well: Science-backed exercises that keep older adults strong and independent

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy