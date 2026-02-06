Trauma Healing in a Post Covid World with Dr. Ariyana and Dr. Eric Love

In todays episode of Forbidden Tech we welcome back Dr. Ariyana love who is joined by her father Dr. Eric Love where we hold a much needed conversation about healing trauma both physically and spiritually in a post Covid world. Be sure to check out their websites:

Dr. Ariyana Loves Website

https://drlove.live/

Dr. Eric Love Website

https://drericlove.com/



For 10% off our EMF Protection Products click here: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/TENOFF/



Listen to the Audio Here on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0DLznrfjMsG0BBxSYDHnm1?si=HvS_HfVPSMW155o2mhvOOA

Dr. Ariyana Love is a leading expert in Root Cause Terrain Medicine, cell health & customized protocols. A research scientist, patent reviewer, & Investigative Journalist. She has been customizing detox protocols and recovering the COVID vaccine injured since 2021.

Dr. Eric Love is spoken of by many as one of the greatest living masters of the Bach Flower Remedies, Dr. Love has the oldest ongoing classes in the Bach Remedies in the world, forty five years, and has worked with over 100,000 people.

The International Association of Homeopathy offers a one year Certification Program with distance learning, and apprenticeship with Dr. Love. You will receive your Certified Homeopath, Certified Herbalist, Certified Nutrition Consultant, and Homeopathic Certification in the Treatment of Animals.

Dr. Love has developed a new level of Healing using the Homeopathic approach to the Bach Remedies. His approach is much more effective, and helpful, and way more powerful, than the way the Flowers are currently being used. In the Certification Program he personally guides a student through the gateways and doorways and hidden gates, of their own individual Healing Process. And then he teaches you how to Heal others.







Dr. Ariyana Loves Substack

https://drloveariyana.substack.com/p/dr-loves-covid-19-vaccine-detox-and?r=2juwfo&utm_medium=ios&triedRedirect=true

Order Dr. Ariyana Loves ASEA Redox supplements here:

https://drariyanalove.myasealive.com/

Get the Graphene Out! Order Masterpeace at this link:

http://bit.ly/ftwdetox