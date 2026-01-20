BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Trump, Greenland, & Daniel 11. Greenland 2 Migration. 4 Trillion $$$, Black Gold, Oil. China Russia
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
1 day ago

Trump warns US can no longer think ‘purely of peace’ as he pushes for Greenland control. President sends text to Norwegian PM after being denied Nobel Peace Prize, demands 'complete control' of Greenland. President Donald Trump warned that he no longer feels obligated to think "purely of peace" as he argued the United States must have "complete and total control" of Greenland.


Trump says US is making moves to acquire Greenland 'whether they like it or not'. President Trump tells oil executives, 'We're going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not' President Donald Trump warned Friday during a meeting with nearly two dozen oil executives that Russia and China will not move in on the nations of Venezuela or Greenland on his watch.


War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsMS0DPKhYc&t=12s


Iran Protesters Take Over 2 Cities. Khamenei Regime Will Be Overthrown. Deadly Wound To Communism https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRnLuh1zMjg


US China-Russia War Invasion Prophecy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3IosjpKicJeFHpFOdMyzpv&si=udd2jDYfhv-KG4pC


Daniel 11 - King of the North https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3FxCKvz0tsRtHmJ5p2oVjw&si=4q4uJI5xtpWh8-2V


Tampa Bay Tsunami. Dark Day Prophecy For America & Adventism. Dead Bodies In St Pete & SDA Church https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhtYXK3rw44&t=76s


White House Violated 1st amendment, Court Ruled. 4th Generation Here: 1863, 1903, 1943, 1983, 2023 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_rTM3LQq_A&t=610s


15 Day Prophecy In Revelation. 10 Kings Have Power One Hour With Beast. Ellen White & SDA Prophecy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJrMeP40Ggw&t=260s


The Greatest SDA Apostasy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW&si=edAogbpuuyAdY8xf


"We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not," Trump said Friday. "Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor."


Trump's comments came as he hosted nearly two dozen oil executives at the White House to discuss investments in Venezuela after the capture of dictatorial president Nicolás Maduro Saturday morning.


"We don't want to have Russia there," Trump said of Venezuela Friday when asked if the nation appears to be an ally to the U.S. "We don't want to have China there. And, by the way, we don't want Russia or China going to Greenland, which, if we don't take Greenland, you can have Russia or China as your next-door neighbor. That's not going to happen."


Trump added that he would like to make a deal with Denmark, saying, "if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way."


Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.


"And, by the way, I'm a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you. ... But, you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land. I'm sure we had lots of boats go there also," he said.


The U.S. military carried out a successful operation in Veneuzla Saturday morning, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on sweeping narco-terrorism conspiracy and drug trafficking charges.


In a text exchange with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump wrote: "Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."


"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also," he wrote.


Thousands march in Greenland to support Arctic island in the face of Trump’s threats to take it over


Trump calls for new leadership in Iran following nationwide protests. Trump's remarks come after Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called Trump a "criminal" and accused him of encouraging protesters.


#Greenland

#Trump

#Daniel11

#Greenland2


David House

bible prophecytrump buying greenlandblack golddaniel 11daniel 11 explainedus china russiaus china russia wartrump greenland prophecytrump greenland oilgreenland natural resourcesgreenland trumpgreenland moviegreenland 2 migrationgreenland usagreenland russiagreenland chinatrump nobel peace prizegreenland not for salegreenland 2trump greenland purchasetrump greenland controversytrump taking greenlandgreenland protest
