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THURSDAY APRIL 8TH 2021 LIVE STREAM BAR FIGHT WENT DOWN....BAR 0 ....PEOPLE 1
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311 views • April 15, 2021
This is not a drill the people are fighting back powerfully in our public courthouses now...
First Enemy.... the BAR [private society of parasites feeding off the peoples ignorance
the BAR NOW EXPOSED today.... Christopher James begins the exposure of the Parhar Court....
Sekulvoski Court in Ontario is the other common law court nailing the BAR tot he wall exposing it all for the people!
once the rules of civil procedure the people see and remove blocking truth and access to our public courthouse.... then look out.... no man is above the law and this is when every head of ever service corporation will be brought into a court and under oath are toast in 4 simple questions... it is in that moment we can stop all this evil and police and military can round up the people world wide who have committed massive genocide against mankind.... this is our moment if we can just take hold and bring truth forth.
The evil in this world is TERRIFIED the people will LEARN what you are about to hear.
Christopher can be found now on the emerging sites to insure THIS TRUTH GETS OUT TO THE WORLD!
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday , Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christophe at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
First Enemy.... the BAR [private society of parasites feeding off the peoples ignorance
the BAR NOW EXPOSED today.... Christopher James begins the exposure of the Parhar Court....
Sekulvoski Court in Ontario is the other common law court nailing the BAR tot he wall exposing it all for the people!
once the rules of civil procedure the people see and remove blocking truth and access to our public courthouse.... then look out.... no man is above the law and this is when every head of ever service corporation will be brought into a court and under oath are toast in 4 simple questions... it is in that moment we can stop all this evil and police and military can round up the people world wide who have committed massive genocide against mankind.... this is our moment if we can just take hold and bring truth forth.
The evil in this world is TERRIFIED the people will LEARN what you are about to hear.
Christopher can be found now on the emerging sites to insure THIS TRUTH GETS OUT TO THE WORLD!
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday , Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christophe at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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