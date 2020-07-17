No Church on Sunday for Me

Way of the World isn't going to church today.What would Christ do if He could see? What would He, who rode on a donkey, think about the luxurious car, with the ornate throne as a seat? What would He say, if He saw the portfolio of the Vatican (stock-market) shares? What would He do if He saw all the treasures of the Vatican, treasures which could be used to alleviate ignorance by improving education? What would be His reaction to the comfortable lives of the members of the Curia? If Christ suddenly appeared in the middle of St. Peter's Square and said: "Leave your riches and follow me," I wonder how many would...Christ will DESTROY THE CHURCH:Way of the World YT Channel