We're About To Turn A Corner

But Not If You’re Demoralized
* They’re looking to demoralize you.
* Are you defeated? Do you consider yourself vanquished?
* The police state isn’t coming; it’s here now — and you’re living it.
* Do not be demoralized.
* We are at the end of a microcycle of police state communism stupidity.
* Every totalitarian commie regime in human history has required a class of useful idiots.
* The modern ‘progressive’ is the most useful of idiots.
* All [Biden/Clinton crime family] roads lead to Obama and Ukraine.
* The Trump witch hunt is a distraction.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 9 June 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.