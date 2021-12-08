© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something Stinks Update – December 8, 2021
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • December 08, 2021
Something Stinks Update – December 8, 2021 Please share this video.
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Very Important Links:
New (Dec 6,7 & 8) News clips of the O coming to your towns
https://youtu.be/nYfNw6cmrss - Texas
https://youtu.be/DnrBqrfD0oc - Massachusetts
https://youtu.be/E1PFawO-msU - Missouri
https://youtu.be/Jl9BKpFYYB8 - Colorado
https://youtu.be/96HreWSy0zU
https://youtu.be/7xJS5wgOQWo - Arkansas
https://youtu.be/3iCEm61_1Bg - California
Genome sequencing = PCR Test, that don’t work.
They killed the guy who designed the test and told you so.
https://www.genome.gov/about-genomics/fact-sheets/Understanding-COVID-19-PCR-Testing
UK those with the new O were vaxxed
https://youtu.be/-9E8TJ4AVL0
TX story of testing waste continues – 60 Schools to be tested
https://youtu.be/WwbpikXFhBc
Other Links:
I got the new variant in TEXAS!
https://youtu.be/NRMskkoBbuM
More proof of hiding the truth to manipulate data
https://youtu.be/FVSPkp_bx44
Yahoo news – Where did the Omicron come from
https://news.yahoo.com/where-did-coronavirus-omicron-variant-160843670.html
CDC this is the method of testing
https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/surveillance/wastewater-surveillance/testing-methods.html
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Very Important Links:
New (Dec 6,7 & 8) News clips of the O coming to your towns
https://youtu.be/nYfNw6cmrss - Texas
https://youtu.be/DnrBqrfD0oc - Massachusetts
https://youtu.be/E1PFawO-msU - Missouri
https://youtu.be/Jl9BKpFYYB8 - Colorado
https://youtu.be/96HreWSy0zU
https://youtu.be/7xJS5wgOQWo - Arkansas
https://youtu.be/3iCEm61_1Bg - California
Genome sequencing = PCR Test, that don’t work.
They killed the guy who designed the test and told you so.
https://www.genome.gov/about-genomics/fact-sheets/Understanding-COVID-19-PCR-Testing
UK those with the new O were vaxxed
https://youtu.be/-9E8TJ4AVL0
TX story of testing waste continues – 60 Schools to be tested
https://youtu.be/WwbpikXFhBc
Other Links:
I got the new variant in TEXAS!
https://youtu.be/NRMskkoBbuM
More proof of hiding the truth to manipulate data
https://youtu.be/FVSPkp_bx44
Yahoo news – Where did the Omicron come from
https://news.yahoo.com/where-did-coronavirus-omicron-variant-160843670.html
CDC this is the method of testing
https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/surveillance/wastewater-surveillance/testing-methods.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.