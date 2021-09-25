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Why is Fauci still alive?
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125 views • September 25, 2021
Hear Dr. Bryan Ardis explain his research and walks you through each of the reports he uses in the 67+ page Covid Report. See simple facts about the nasty side effects of the current status quo for treating COVID-19 and why you should stand up for your health and the health of your loved ones!
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