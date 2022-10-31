Create New Account
Kerry Cassidy's Video Blog Update
Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot gives her latest synopsis of the current geopolitical and exopolitical situation on planet Earth. Topics include the war in the Ukraine; Artificial Intelligence; the specter of nuclear war;  child sex trafficking; human trafficking; alien invasion; the Secret Space Program; Homo Borg Genesis and the Transhuman Agenda; the COVID shots;  biolabs; etc.

See also: War of the Worlds
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022

