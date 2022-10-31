Kerry Cassidy's Video Blog Update

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Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot gives her latest synopsis of the current geopolitical and exopolitical situation on planet Earth. Topics include the war in the Ukraine; Artificial Intelligence; the specter of nuclear war; child sex trafficking; human trafficking; alien invasion; the Secret Space Program; Homo Borg Genesis and the Transhuman Agenda; the COVID shots; biolabs; etc.
See also: War of the Worlds
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022