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PARTIES OVER!!!
Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
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201 views • September 06, 2023

Link☠️
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbSW-vfk8K2dvysB5F5Qxhc&si=308DJjTOiMJh9O91
🪶watch the comments:
"And shall cut him asunder, and appoint him his portion with the hypocrites: there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth." Matthew 24:51 KJV

🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment for Christ Jesus

👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery

PLAYLISTS: Youtube 
https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst
👑 KNOCKING AT YOUR DOOR ⌛️PREPARE NOW!!!
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbmitjHjE9md8SksGH_N-CP
🌳KJB living word 🕊Please watch
why other modern bibles are corrupted 
https://youtu.be/avG0piVeYiQ
MUST WATCH !!! 🔴Gotthard tunnel & CERN 
https://www.but-thatsjustme.com/cern-unleashed-gotthard-tunnel-ritual-reveals-portal-underworld/
📜 PROPHECY CERN
https://youtu.be/RuxP3Jtnw3c

YouTube daily AWAKENING LINKS:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK
☄️Destroyer system/planetX/chemtrails:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbZqyf8PDGD27v_-sDXE4Aw
🔭 Untold History:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0PrI_ZgEg_OuwZk1NRvLp
📜 Latest Judgements:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTYUiu-Y3qiEnlExmhwCN9ji
🙏🏻Special letter for the hard to reach 
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B8mjvwECgpwHOExjdm9kUjZ6b0U/view?resourcekey=0-8Yk_kLp2NXDCdC7VvCVI-Q

Wikileaks Dump:
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/

7π • π^7
“For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.”
Luke 8:17

PLATFORMS:
GO TO PLAYLISTS on Youtube:
https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Youtube spirituality:
https://www.youtube.com/@shrewdwoodforestKM
Youtube Independent Gazette:
https://www.youtube.com/@independentgazetteKMM
UGETube Archive:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2

Blondie Broadcast 🎧 PODCASTS linked to most apps
🎙find your podcast links here:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
social links:
https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast
https://gab.com/LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
https://twitter.com/LuvCampDelta

📻 Instead of news propaganda listen here
Mae Brussell 1922-1988 / audio archives:
http://maebrussell.com/

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy