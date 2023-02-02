Conquer "Divide & Conquer" with This Simple Strategy

This poem is emblematic of my overall mission with this channel and my
business in general. I am determined to help others [#buildbridges](None) to
help conquer the divide. I teach people the art of communication. To learn
more go to: [http://www.bennywills.com](http://www.bennywills.com/) Follow me:
Facebook:
[https://www.facebook.com/bennywillspo...](https://www.facebook.com/bennywillspoetry)
Instagram: <https://www.instagram.com/benny.wills/>
CSID: locator:youtube:
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.