Conquer "Divide & Conquer" with This Simple Strategy
Benny Wills
This poem is emblematic of my overall mission with this channel and my

business in general. I am determined to help others [#buildbridges](None) to

help conquer the divide. I teach people the art of communication. To learn

more go to: [http://www.bennywills.com](http://www.bennywills.com/) Follow me:

