LORRAINE DAY, MD, THE DISTRACTED, DELUSIONAL, AND DISEASED CHRISTIAN (PART 2 OF 3)

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This is Part 2 of my "eye poking" conversation with Dr. Lorraine Day... I am saddened that our world has come to this! All we can do is pray for God's will.
As you all know, I love getting poked in the eye by my mentor and friend, Lorraine Day, MD. It has been a pleasure to learn with Dr. Day while attending the New Truths Series: 100+ Lessons from the Exodus Bible Study. We learned that our circumstances today are similar to what the Israelites faced thousands of years ago. Dr. Day will share how we continue to be distracted, delusional, and diseased Christians.
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** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **