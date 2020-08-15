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THE TWO WITNESSES AND THE 7TH TRUMPET JUDGMENT
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35 views • August 15, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 11:1-19. God will send two men to speak for him. John does not tell us who these two witnesses are. Many Bible teachers say that these men are Moses and Elijah. Some teachers say that they are Enoch and Elijah. But we cannot be sure who they are. Zechariah saw two olive trees and a lamp holder (Zechariah 4:1-7). Zechariah asked an angel what these meant. In his reply, this is what the angel said. ‘Not by force, nor by power, but by my Spirit, says the Lord of armies.’
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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