A True Leader, Leadership, Fear, Addictions, Arrogance, Facade, The Real Change

Original:https://youtu.be/8lwxSy2R4GA
20131102 General Discussion - Q&A From People In San Diego S1P1
Cut:
1h27m05s - 1h36m57s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IF SOMEBODY ELSE IS DRIVING YOU IT MEANS THAT YOU DON’T WANT TO DRIVE YOURSELF.”
@ 1h32m56s
“A TRUE LEADER IS ABLE TO LEAD WHEN NOBODY ELSE IS FOLLOWING.”
@ 1h35m05s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.