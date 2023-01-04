Create New Account
A True Leader, Leadership, Fear, Addictions, Arrogance, Facade, The Real Change
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 19 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/8lwxSy2R4GA

20131102 General Discussion - Q&A From People In San Diego S1P1


Cut:

1h27m05s - 1h36m57s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com






“IF SOMEBODY ELSE IS DRIVING YOU IT MEANS THAT YOU DON’T WANT TO DRIVE YOURSELF.”

@ 1h32m56s


“A TRUE LEADER IS ABLE TO LEAD WHEN NOBODY ELSE IS FOLLOWING.”

@ 1h35m05s


Keywords
politicsfeargodspiritualityreligioncontrolchangemanipulationsoulleaderleadershipfree willnew agepassionsteachingarrogancesimpleaddictionsspirit worldsoul foodfacadedivine truthnew new agesoul searchsoul development

