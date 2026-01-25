Intelligent Systems: Breaking the Wall to Wireless Medical Robots Inside our Body | Metin Sitti

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gIFsPibdT4
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
All of this information is readily available at the CIA reading room for anyone to look through.
Here is a declassified CIA document on MKULTRA where they openly discuss drugging the population.
"Drugs placed in food, water, coca-cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes… or even VACCINATIONS… that slowly create anxiety, hopelessness, tension or crushing depression over long periods."
READ THAT AGAIN...
This is real government paperwork.They literally wanted to depress & anxiety-max entire populations covertly. This is not fiction. This is page 1. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/SPECIAL%20RESEARCH%20FOR%20ARTI%5B12885524%5D.pdf
https://x.com/i/status/2014814140695503174
Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland - HOMELAND SECURITY https://rumble.com/v74r79m-431250826.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
Department of War: Yes, the @DeptofWar has directed energy weapons.
Yes, we are scaling them. https://x.com/i/status/2014702380944695709
https://x.com/i/status/2015183064331157741
light speed directed energy weapons DOD https://search.brave.com/search?q=light+speed+directed+energy+weapons+DOD&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a70d7a34071561173ac8d3ac1a419b30a7
https://x.com/i/status/2015186517946143221
Directed energy weapons National Research Council of Canada and Defence Research and Development Canada. https://science.gc.ca/site/science/en/safeguarding-your-research/guidelines-and-tools-implement-research-security/emerging-technology-trend-cards/directed-energy-weapons
https://x.com/i/status/2014855282640265630
Quantum, AI, and Cloud: Examining Opportunities, Vulnerabilities, and the Future of Cybersecurity HOMELAND SECURITY https://rumble.com/v74rczk-431258240.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
https://x.com/i/status/2014870364753392052
Industry Perspectives on How Drone Warfare Abroad Is Transforming Threats at Home- HOMELAND SECURITY https://rumble.com/v74rhxm-431264650.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
when was the first discovery of nanotechnology? https://search.brave.com/search?q=when+was+the+first+discovery+of+nanotechnology%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a4dc8a79825707e45ab0b925217f438672
