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Mom panel says 'wokeness disease' is spreading in schools
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40 views • November 07, 2021
New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz and moms Quisha King and Asra Nomani react to a school administrator revealing how teachers embed critical race theory into curriculum. #FoxNews
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