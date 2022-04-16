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Real Reason for the Gun Grab, Registration before Confiscation
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192 views • April 16, 2022
We cover the actions to destroy the USA that include open borders, supply chain destruction, false flags, 1.6 billion bullets for the American people, and forced poison for the military. Don't put your faith on Q or white hats to save you but rather Christ and his Word. Repent.
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/war-on-the-saints/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/california-remnant-after-war/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/will-usa-be-invaded/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/military-left-behind-again/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/destabilization-terror-cell/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/jet-attack-with-prepper-tool/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
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Real Reason for the Gun Grab, Registration before Confiscation
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/war-on-the-saints/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/california-remnant-after-war/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/will-usa-be-invaded/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/military-left-behind-again/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/destabilization-terror-cell/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/jet-attack-with-prepper-tool/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Real Reason for the Gun Grab, Registration before Confiscation
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