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Lin Wood Telegram: Whistle blower on Justice Roberts
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290 views • January 19, 2021
Chief Justice John Roberts must resign today. Over the past several weeks, I have met with a courageous whistleblower who has risked his life to tell you the truth. Jeffrey Epstein arranged for the adoption of Roberts’ children. Roberts used the children to gain entry into the cabal of power & influence. FBI, Rod Rosenstein & Crowdstrike knew it all.
ref: https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth 1/13/2021
ref: https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth 1/13/2021
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