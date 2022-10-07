Man gets the trifecta, and not on the races!

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Fully vaxxed man gets monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV at the same time.
Jackpot!
Does this mean, VERY Safe & VERY Effective Experimental 'Therapies' are working, IF a recipient gets C19, HIV & Monkeypox at the same time?
Follow: @Covid19vaccinevictims on Telegram.
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