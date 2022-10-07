Man gets the trifecta, and not on the races!

Fully vaxxed man gets monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV at the same time.
Jackpot!
Does this mean, VERY Safe & VERY Effective Experimental 'Therapies' are working, IF a recipient gets C19, HIV & Monkeypox at the same time?
Follow: @Covid19vaccinevictims on Telegram.
Follow Roobs Flyers on Telegram: https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.