Meet Your Strawman!

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Hosea 4:6:
“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.”
King James Version (KJV)
Available for download from this website - www.infomaticfilms.com.
TPUC.org - Has closed since the owner sadly passed away some years ago.
https://www.coursera.org/learn/intro-common-law - Free online Common law course.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ME7K6P7hlko
infomaticfilms